Carlos Alcaraz has loftier ambitions following Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title after a five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the final at the All-England Club this past weekend.

His stock and popularity is higher than ever, but when asked how he was able to keep things from getting too much, the 20-year-old revealed it's all about being clear about his objective.

The very long-term goal of Alcaraz's, however, is to be in the same stratosphere as Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer when it's all said and done.

“I believe that the explanation lies in the fact that, in the end, we are very clear about our objective,” Alcaraz told El Pais. “We are gradually making our dreams come true: to be number one, to be a Grand Slam champion, to win Wimbledon… and I want to win Roland Garros and Australia as well, but the very long-term goal is to be considered one of the best in history, as great legends like Djokovic, Rafa [Nadal], and Federer have achieved.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I have always said it, it may be that this goal is too big, too ambitious or that they think I am arrogant, but in the end in this life you have to think and dream big, and you have to go for it. All this is not too big for me because I know and I am very clear about what I want to achieve in the future, so I must continue on this path.”

In fairness to Alcaraz, he has already achieved a lot more than virtually everyone else on the ATP Tour aged below 30.

If he continues at his current trajectory, it is more than likely that he ends up achieving his goal. Especially given the self-confidence and self-awareness he possesses about how good he really is.

“We have to look at reality and be honest. I do know how good a player I am, and I don’t think that’s arrogance, but simply self-confidence,” Alcaraz explained. “I know how difficult it is for opponents to beat me and to play at a very high level for so long against me in order to beat me, and I think that is a virtue I have.

“It’s about self-confidence and, yes, I know I’m a good player… [laughs].”