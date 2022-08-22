Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum made waves after news broke that he was going to make an appearance during Saturday’s CrawsOver pro-am game in Seattle. Let’s be honest, though. The fact that the Tatum announcement came after it was confirmed that LeBron James was going to headline the event, made the Tatum report a bit anticlimactic.

Well, this is exactly how Tatum felt during the actual event. Speaking to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the Celtics talisman revealed just how much LeBron stole the show on Saturday night:

“I think I’m a big deal,” Tatum said. “But when LeBron walked out there… the kids lost their mind when he walked out the court. That was a cool moment to be there and see that.”

This is not a knock on LeBron by any means. As a matter of fact, Tatum even said that he was thankful to have experienced that first-hand. It’s just that he was given an abrupt reality check about just how much LeBron James is on a different level in terms of his massive appeal to the fans.

Unfortunately, the high-profile pro-am game was called off at the mid-point of the second quarter due to condensation on the court. It was a disappointing development for the fans who camped overnight just to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Thankfully, Tatum and LeBron were able to put on a show, despite their brief run on the court. It included an epic alley-oop play that saw the four-time NBA champ thrown down a one-handed flush off of Tatum’s lob pass.

As Jayson Tatum said, he is well aware of the fact that he’s one of the biggest names in the NBA today. However, even he knows that he doesn’t hold a candle to the great LeBron James.