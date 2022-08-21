More than a few fans camped out overnight just to get a glimpse of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during his surprise CrawsOver appearance on Saturday night. The King knew that his supporters came through for him, so he had to make sure to put on a show for them.

LeBron did just that early in the game as he finished an alley-oop play from teammate Jayson Tatum (h/t CltuchPoints on Twitter):

Jayson Tatum 👉 LeBron James 😤pic.twitter.com/dVEanjp8f3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Yes, you read that right. The pass came from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who apparently, was on the same team as LeBron. Talk about an unfair advantage, right? It’s hard enough for a bunch of amateurs to try and beat a team with LeBron James on it, but with Tatum also in the mix, it’s become virtually impossible.

Tatum’s high-arching pass wasn’t exactly perfect, and this probably would have been a more emphatic dunk from LeBron if they got their timing better. I’m being too nitpicky here, though, and there’s no denying that seeing that play live in the flesh would have been an absolute treat for the thousands of fans in attendance.

We’re probably never going to see LeBron and Tatum play on the same team in the NBA (except potentially in an All-Star game), so it would be good to relish this opportunity to watch the pair in action. Then again, as they always say, never say never, right?

Update: LeBron James left the game mid-way through the second quarter after some other players sustained respective injuries on the court. The game has reportedly been called off.