Taylor Swift has attended several Chiefs games since she started dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

Though the spark of it all has flamed out a bit, the Taylor Swift-NFL phenomenon is still trending in the entertainment world. Every Kansas City Chiefs game Swift attends gives networks another opportunity to show her, and there is a pretty even split between camps who love the singer's endorsement and diehard NFL fans who can't stand the sight of her anymore.

Regardless of where you stand, everyone seems to have an opinion on the matter. Enter Rob Gronkowski, the future Hall of Fame tight end turned media personality.

Gronkowski, while appearing on the Full Send Podcast, said that while he understands the frustrations of football fans wanting to stay focused on the action, Swift being at games is good for the league.

“I think it's great for business. It's great for the NFL,” Gronkowski said. “She's the only person in the world that can go to an NFL game and sell it out just by being in the stadium.”

Swift's impact on NFL, Chiefs

Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24 to cheer on her significant other Travis Kelce. She's been to seven other Chiefs games since, and the spotlight finds her one way or another every time.

The Chiefs are 5-3 in games that Swift attended with all three losses coming in December, including a 20-14 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. A lot of analysts are blaming Swift for Kansas City's recent regression, though there isn’t much correlation.

As for Kelce, the All-Pro tight end hasn’t lost much of a step with his new heartthrob in the stands. He recorded 57 receptions for 668 yards and two touchdowns in the eight games Swift went to.

As if they couldn’t increase, the NFL's popularity and viewership have gone up since the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance. The couple has brought in a new wave of fans to football, and at the end of the day, that isn’t a bad thing.