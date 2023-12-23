Patrick Mahomes warmly welcomes Taylor Swift in the Chiefs Kingdom following her relationship with their TE, Travis Kelce.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared that Taylor Swift has seamlessly become a part of the “Chiefs Kingdom” and has been embraced by the team during her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, speaking on “CBS Mornings,” mentioned that although there were a few jokes initially, Swift is now considered part of the team.

💬| Patrick Mahomes on @TaylorSwift13 "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She's part of the team." pic.twitter.com/VeyeU0kS7j — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 23, 2023

Besides welcoming the pop star, Mahomes also expressed his appreciation for Swift embracing his wife, Brittany. Since her first NFL attendance, Taylor and Brittany have hung out and appear to be building a friendship together.

During the interview, Patrick Mahomes also highlighted that Kelce is fortunate to be with a great woman like Swift.

The public revelation of Swift and Kelce's relationship this year became a significant pop culture moment. Drawing attention from both NFL fans and Swifties. Mahomes revealed that initially, the team gave Kelce space. But as they realized how cool Taylor Swift is, they welcomed her around.

As a two-time Super Bowl winner, Mahomes emphasized the unique experience of interacting with Swift, noting her top-tier professionalism. “Just seeing how she drives and she becomes that…Now I have a first hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Swift has attended several Chiefs games, supporting the reigning Super Bowl champions through a challenging season.

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appreciates the first-hand insight into Swift's dedication and drive.

For now, fans will have to see not just Patrick Mahomes' wife on screen with Taylor Swift. But also other Kansas City Chiefs WAGS.