Swifties are abuzz after a possible Taylor Swift guest on Jason and Travis Kelce drop hints on a special podcast episode this friday.

During their usual Wednesday podcast rollout, Jason and Travis Kelce reveals a family edition' of their New Heights podcast. This fuels speculation of a possible appearance by the global pop sensation. In a Christmas episode, the two revealed plans for a ‘holiday spectacular.' It will feature various Kelce family members.

Taylor Swift guesting won't be too far after the pop star was already welcomed by the two's parents.

Travis Kelce shared the news, expressing gratitude to their dedicated audience. “For you 92%ers… we have a Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular. It's dropping this Friday.” Teasing the content, Jason chimed in. “We're going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting.”

The revelation has triggered speculation that Taylor Swift, who spent Christmas with the Kelce family, might be a surprise guest. Swift watched her eighth Chiefs game on Christmas Day but witnessed another defeat for Travis and the team. Despite the losses, Swift's romance with Travis Kelce appears to be going strong, with the couple celebrating their first Christmas together.

The podcast, set to feature Donna and Kylie Kelce, has fans wondering if Taylor Swift will guest and join the family discussions. The popstar's recent support at Chiefs games, including bringing her parents to the latest match, adds to the excitement.

As the Kelce family gears up for their special episode, fans eagerly await the possibility of Taylor Swift's podcast guesting debut.