Cody Stamann was defeated by Douglas Silva de Andrade during their UFC Charlotte bout via unanimous decision. The fight was close throughout with momentum swinging in the direction of both fighters, but the scorecards read 29-28 across all three judges in the end. It was surprising to see the decision reached unanimously as Cody Stamann had a great third round and managed to knock down Andrade. Shortly after the final decision was read, UFC announcers received word from Stamann’s representatives at Iridium Sports that his corner will be appealing the decision to the North Carolina Athletic Commission.

Cody Stamann to appeal UFC Charlotte loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade due to referee blunder (@MikeHeck_JR) https://t.co/SGWkvNa0XO pic.twitter.com/Kvk655EMBF — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 13, 2023

The fight was competitive throughout, but there was a vital moment in the first round that caused a stop in the action. Stamann notched a critical takedown and had Andrade stacked on the ground. Andrade landed an up-kick to the face of the grounded Stamann, which is an illegal maneuver. The referee, Wayne Spinola, stopped the action and gave Stamann the allotted time to recover, not taking a point away from Andrade as he deemed the kick to be inadvertent.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When the action resumed, however, the fighters were brought to their feet, instead on the original position during which the foul occurred. Stamann’s team is arguing the call, claiming that Stamann should have retained his dominant top-position. The rule states: If a bottom contestant commits a foul, unless the top contestant is injured, the fight shall continue, so as not to jeopardize the top contestant’s superior positioning at the time. In a fight that ended via unanimous decision, the change in position could have been a huge difference-maker in a pivotal first round. Stamann had a very dominant position and could have won the round if they resumed in the same spot.

While appeals are usually unsuccessful, Cody Stamann and his corner have a serious case here. It’s important to note that the UFC does not determine the rules and rules are different from state-to-state and individual athletic commissions. It’ll be interesting to see how they handle this sticky situation. Check out our UFC news for more breaking content and fight announcements.