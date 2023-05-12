We’re back with another prediction and pick for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida from Charlotte, North Carolina as two fiery competitors square off in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Cody “The Spartan” Stamann will be taking on Brazil’s Douglas Silva de Andrade as both guys look for a defining win. Check out our UFC odds series for our Stamann-Silva de Andrade prediction and pick.

Cody Stamann is 21-5-1 in his professional career and has gone 7-4-1 in the UFC. After rising to the top of the division quickly, Stamann’s level of competition got much stiffer as he dropped three fights in a row. Since, Cody Stamann has been able to bounce back and has won his last two consecutive fights heading into this one. Stamann will look to finish his opponent once again as he continues his journey back to the top. He stands 5’6″ with a 64.5-inch reach.

Douglas Silva de Andrade is 28-5 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 6-5 under the UFC banner. He’s had a number of good wins since his debut, including victories over Chito Vera and Renan Barao, but he’s had trouble stringing together long streaks. After winning two fights, Silva de Andrade lost his last fight to Said Nurmagomedov. Silva de Andrade stands 5’7″ with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Cody Stamann-Douglas Silva de Andrade Odds

Cody Stamann: -160

Douglas Silva de Andrade: +130

Over (1.5) rounds: -210

Under (1.5) rounds: +162

How to Watch Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN APP, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Cody Stamann Will Win

Cody Stamann has a very fundamental game and can hang in with a lot of the competition in the Bantamweight Division, but has yet to make the leap to beating the top of the heap. He’s a tremendous wrestler and has a ton of strength for his size. He’s incredibly durable and has never lost a fight via knockout. While his striking isn’t on the same level as his wrestling, Stamann will often land shots through pure determination and heart. He’s got a fighter’s spirit and will march forward throughout the whole contest.

To win this fight, Stamann will have to conserve his gas tank and be patient throughout. He’s had trouble with his cardio in the past, but his recent fights suggest he’ll approach this bout more strategically. If Stamann can work his jab and stay on the outside of Silva de Andrade, he should be able to get the victory. He’s faced the tougher competition thus far and will have the slight advantage on the betting lines.

Why Douglas Silva de Andrade Will Win

Douglas Silva de Andrade is a furious power puncher with 20 knockout wins to his name. He starts fast and blitzes his opponents with haymakers. He, too, has a granite chin and is willing to eat two shots just to get his one off. He lost his last fight to Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision, but was able to hang in despite being the massive underdog. While he hasn’t been able to go on long winning streaks, he’s avoided back-to-back losses for his entire career and will be in a good spot to upset if he can catch Stamann slipping. Between the two, Silva de Andrade will have the heavier hands and more technical striking.

To win this fight, Silva de Andrade can’t be over-aggressive. Stamann thrives in a dog fight and will have the advantage with the wrestling. Silva de Andrade will have to be mindful of the takedowns and have a sense of urgency when getting back to his feet. If he’s not diligent, Stamann could easily hold him down for three rounds. It’ll take an approach of controlled aggression from Silva de Andrade to finish this fight.

Final Cody Stamann-Douglas Silva de Andrade Prediction & Pick

The odds for the total rounds here are very telling. Set at only 1.5 rounds, there’s a strong chance this fight could finish inside of the distance. If that’s the case, Silva de Andrade will have the better chance to win this fight and get a finish on Stamann. While Stamann has the wrestling advantage, he’s only been able to secure two takedowns in a fight just once since his debut. With his jiu jitsu capabilities, Silva de Andrade could see some success on the ground as well. Let’s take him as a live dog in this fight.

Final Cody Stamann-Douglas Silva de Andrade Prediction & Pick: Douglas Silva de Andrade (+130)