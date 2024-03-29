The UFC has planned an exciting bantamweight fight between Cody Stamann and Taylor Lapilus on June 8 at the Fight Night. This is huge given that both fighters have a reputation of being aggressive and looking to finish their opponents.
🚨 #TeamIridium News 🚨
Our man @CodyStamann takes aim at his 8th @ufc victory vs. Taylor Lapilus on June 8 ✍🏼 #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/HNHeLQPuBj
— IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) March 28, 2024
Cody “The Spartan” Stamann (21-6-1) is a well experienced fighter in UFC after joining it for the first time in 2017. The Michigan native is a gritty wrestler with a knack for grinding out victories. Coming off a tough loss against Said Nurmagomedov, he did not hesitate to show his indomitable spirit, now he is eager to return to his winning form and remind everyone that he still poses danger to any opponent at 135 pounds.
Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (19-4) from France enters this bout suffering a loss to Farid Basharat. Lapilus put the bantamweight division on notice when he defeated highly touted prospect Caolan Loughran only to loss his next fight in a close one to the undefeated Farid Basharat. Lapilus appeared as though he was quickly evolving into one of those fighters who’ll soon have an outstanding run in the overcrowded division of bantamweights or even higher weight classes if he gets win over Stamman whose name rings bell even to casual fans.
Stylistically, this fight would be about grappling vs striking. Stamann always wrestles whereas Lapilus relies on his technique of punches and kicks. It’s fascinating because either of them can end up finishing the fight, so both possess these kinds of skills for this reason.
Lapilus, on the other hand, will try to keep it standing. Stamann’s way in will be shut down by his lightness in movement, agility and striking diversity. Most importantly, he needs to survive Stamann’s top control if he is to compete within his range.
Both fighters have something to prove. As for Stamman, he is seeking a comeback as well as consolidating himself in the division. Meanwhile Lapilus wants to announce himself as one of the best at bantamweight with intent of breaking into the top 15 rankings.
While there are many other fights on that UFC Fight Night card, this match between Stamann and Lapilus stands out as one that could be amazing. With both men looking to make statements, fans can anticipate an intense contest between two athletes who want nothing less than victory. As we move closer to June 8th, this fight becomes more intriguing and its consequences are quite significant for both players.
UFC Fight Night Confirmed Fights
- Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
- Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
- Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
- Puja Tomar vs. Rayanne Amanda
- Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus