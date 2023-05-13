The stage is set and UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Alemida is live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Prelims are well underway and the second fight of the night featured Gabe Green vs. Bryan Battle. Gabe Green came into the fight in much need of a win after his last loss to Ian Garry. Bryan Battle made his fifth appearance after a loss, but came in with a ton of confidence knowing he’d be fighting in front of his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Battle came in heavy on the scales on Friday ahead of his Welterweight bout, weighing-in at 173 pounds. He’ll undoubtedly be forfeiting a percentage of his purse, but that may not matter given his performance today. Battle came in hot during his walkout and let out several screams to the delight of the Charlotte crowd. As the fighters readied in their stances, the fight began and the two rushed to the center. Gabe Green pushed Battle against the cage with a flurry of punches. Then, this happened…

BRYAN BATTLE GETS IT DONE🔥 pic.twitter.com/HlHqaBLPJz — 🔥 Combat Sports Vids (@FireMMAVid) May 13, 2023

Battle landed a flush right hook that put Gabe Green out cold just 13 seconds into the fight. The knockout marks the sixth fastest knockout in UFC history as Bryan Battle improves to 4-1 in the UFC. Battle finds himself in a great spot among a stacked welterweight division. While he missed weight, he could see a performance bonus added to his purse and quite possibly a top-15 ranking. It’s a tough break for Gabe Green, but the moment was surreal for Battle as the Charlotte crowd cheered on their hometown fighter.

