UFC Charlotte delivered for the fight fans in North Carolina. It was a record-setting night as the Charlotte, North Carolina fans packed the house with a sold-out crowd that had the highest-ever attendance in UFC Fight Night history.

#UFCCharlotte Gate: $2.09 million

Attendance: 18,712 (sold out and highest-ever attendance figure for a domestic UFC Fight Night) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 13, 2023

There were seven finishes on this fight card and there were five post-fight bonuses awarded which is the most ever given out in a single night at UFC Charlotte. All bonus winners finished their opponents but one fighter was ineligible to receive a bonus for missing weight but Dana White and the UFC brass decided to give him the bonus anyway. You can check out all of the bonus winners below.

Jailton Almeida was the big winner this evening getting a win against a top-10 opponent in Jairzinho Rozenstruik and a $50,000 bonus. He was able to make quick work of Rozenstruik as he took him down in the opening round and methodically worked his way to the back to sink in his patented rear-naked choke.

Ian Garry will finally now have a number next to his name in the welterweight rankings after his demolition of Daniel Rodriguez. He was able to catch Rodriguez with a right head kick that wobbled him where he then followed up to finish him via TKO with ground strikes. Garry subsequently called out No. 11 ranked Neil Magny as he steadily climbs the rankings as he is $50,000 richer.

Carlos Ulberg kept his knockout streak alive with a brutal TKO win over Ihor Potieira in the first round. that put the fans at UFC Charlotte into a frenzy. Ulberg has now won two performance-of-the-night bonuses in his first five fights in the UFC.

Matt Brown looked like his old self when he took on Court McGee. He knocked out McGee with a powerful straight right counter making that his 13th UFC knockout. He is now tied with Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history.

The last and final bonus winner was the hometown favorite Bryan Battle who blasted Gabe Green early in the first round. His 14-second knockout was the 6th fastest knockout in UFC history. Battle was originally not eligible for a performance bonus after failing to miss weight the day prior.

UFC Charlotte was a sensational fight card from top to bottom and really gave the fight fans everything they wanted and a lot more. We can definitely expect another fight card here in Charlotte, North Carolina very soon.