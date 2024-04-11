Colin Farrell is having quite a busy year. The Academy Award-nominee is set to star in the upcoming Netflix darma The Ballad of a Small Player, Deadline exclusive reported.
Edward Berger will direct from a Rowan Joffe's script. It's adapted from Lawrence Osborne's 2014 novel of the same name.
Colin Farrell moves from gangster to gambler
The story follows a gambler, Doyle aka Lord Doyle to the other players, who escapes to Macau after his debtors go after him. Doyle tries his luck again at a casino in Macau where he meets fellow gambler Dao-Ming who offers salvation with money and love. He tries to form a connection, one he considers rare and true, all this while reality slips from his grasp.
The drama is expected to start production late this year. The movie is Berger's first project through his company Nine Hours with Netflix.
Berger is best known for helming the Academy Award-winning film (also with the streaming platform) 2022's All Quiet on the Western Front. The film won four Oscars for best international feature film, best original score, best cinematography and best production design. It earned five other nominations.
Berger has an upcoming project, the thriller Conclave which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. The story follows one of the world's oldest and most secretive rites, the selection of a new Pope. A cardinal (Fiennes) is tasked to uncover a conspiracy that may end up shaking the church's foundation.
Farrell is currently in the Apple TV+ noir series Sugar which recently premiered. He's also starring the upcoming Batman spinoff series on Max, The Penguin, reprising his role as Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot in the film which starred Robert Pattinson.
The actor is currently filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a Sony and Imperative film, with Margot Robbie. The film is billed as a romantic mystery movie about two strangers and the journey that connects them.
The Ballad of a Small Player was named one of New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2014, a New Yorker Best Book of 2014 and NPR Best Book of the Year.
Aside from Farrell, no other casting announcements have been made yet. The film is still under development.