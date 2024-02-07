The two stars are starring in the film about a journey of two strangers.

A new movie directed by Kogonada will star Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

This exciting new project is called A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It's based on an original script by Seth Reiss, Deadline reports.

Though not too many details of the film have not been released, its premise is based on a tale of two strangers and their journey, which connects them.

Farrell and Kogonda collaborate again

This will be another project that teams Farrell and Kogonada. They worked together on the drama After Yang. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis is, “When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.”

Farrell has also been busy with the private-eye drama Sugar. It'll debut on Apple TV+ on April 5.

As for Robbie, she's coming off her successful Barbie run as the title character. Though there's been a ton of chatter about the Oscar snub, she seems content with the movie's massive impact, regardless of an award.

The actress said recently, “There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed.”

Also, she added, “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing; what she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films.”

There's no release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. As details develop, it will be great to see what Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell do in the new film.