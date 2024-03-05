Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for its original scripted detective series Sugar starring Colin Farrell due out this spring. Looks like the show will be an updated take on the noir genre set in present day Los Angeles.
Apple describes it as “a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.”
The show centers on Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, who plays John Sugar, “an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.”
During the investigation, “as Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”
Farrell will be surrounded by a lot of familiar faces. Amy Ryan (Holly from The Office), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), Nate Corddry (Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), Alex Hernandez (Invasion), Dennis Boutsikaris, James Cromwell (Succession) to name a few, along with guest stars Anna Gunn (Skyler from Breaking Bad) and Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling).
Sugar is created by longtime screenwriter Mark Protosevich, who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, following their previous Apple TV+ collaboration Invasion. Colin Farrell, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers.
Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes) serves as director on the series, and also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (The Offer) co-executive produces.
Apple TV+ is hoping the Colin Farrell-led Sugar will be the next great binge-worthy television drama when it starts streaming on April 5.