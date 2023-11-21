The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, will resume production after Thanksgiving. The Max series originally started in March.

After halting its production in June due to the writers' and actors' strikes, The Penguin is back in production, Variety reported.

The Colin Farrell-led spinoff will return to shoot a week after Thanksgiving. Farrell will reprise his role as the beaked villain, Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot, in the series.

The Max show will continue after The Batman's end and will follow Penguin's rise in the Gotham underworld. Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, Theo Rossi, and David H. Holmes will join Farrell in the series.

The first actor to play Penguin in a live-action adaptation was Burgess Meredith in the 1960s television series against Adam West's Batman. He also reprised the role in the first full-length Batman film in 1966.

Danny DeVito played him against Michael Keaton's Batman in the 1992 movie Batman Returns. In Gotham, Penguin was played by Robin Lord Taylor.

One of the most enduring characters in Batman's rogues gallery, The Penguin first appeared in 1941's Detective Comics #58. He was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

In The Batman, Reeves describes Farrell's Penguin as a “mid-level mobster guy and he's got a bit of showmanship to him, but you can see that he wants more and that he's been underestimated.”

Due to that mob inspiration, Farrell likened him to Fredo Corleone of The Godfather, in that “the insignificance that he lives within, in a family that is full of very strong, very bright, very capable, very violent men.”

The Penguin will have eight episodes. The Batman director Matt Reeves also serves as an executive producer.