The Deion Sanders era with the Colorado football team started off with a bang last season as the Buffaloes started the season 3-0 and found themselves ranked in the AP poll. The final nine weeks of the season were a different story, however. Colorado went 1-8 after that 3-0 start and they ended up finishing 4-8 and in last place in the Pac-12. Some people started doubting Sanders after that happened, and one of those doubters seems to be former Texas football player Ricky Williams.
Ricky Williams played college football at Texas from 1995-1998 and he ended up having a very successful career in the NFL. He played in the league until 2011 and led the league in rushing in 2002, which led to him going to the Pro Bowl. He also won the Heisman Trophy with the Longhorns.
Williams recently appeared on the Momentum Podcast and discussed the Colorado football team and Deion Sanders. He made a bold claim that sounds like he could think that he would be a better coach than Sanders.
“I coached running backs for one year at a small college in San Antonio,” Williams said. “I worked with those kids and they broke records. To me, I had good coaches, but the best coach I ever had was me coaching myself. And I just use the same general techniques that I used to get the best out of myself to get the best out of the kids that I coached. ”
Williams was then asked if he would take the job if he was able to be the head coach at Texas because it would be like the Deion effect.
“It would be bigger than the Deion effect,” Williams said. “Even if a smaller school offered me, because again, when I say better than Deion or different than Deion it's because I'm an astrologer. So when I'm coaching these kids I'm not just looking at what I see with my eyes, I'm looking at something deeper. And I'll be able to access and tap into deeper levels of motivation and skill development than others because I have that added level of clarity.”
Deion Sanders and Colorado football have a big year ahead of them
Maybe the key to success for the Buffaloes is for Deion Sanders to become an astrologer. Ricky Williams clearly things that it's giving him a head up on other coaches.
Next season will be a crucial one for Colorado and Sanders. Last year wasn't great, but it was Sanders' first season and he was taking over a program with a lot of issues. If the Buffaloes struggle again this season, however, then it might be a problem. This team needs to get to a bowl game next year.