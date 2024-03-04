Colorado football lost one of its players to transfer portal over the weekend, with long snapper, Jacob Politte, who came over from Jackson State, announcing his decision to try his luck in college's version of free agency.
“I have officially entered the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you @DeionSanders for the opportunities that were offered to me because of you. It’s bittersweet but I am excited to see what God has in store for me,” Politte wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders then reposted Politte's message while also sending a heartwarming shoutout to the long snapper.
“Love ya and gonna miss u my man! God bless u and the family. I Believe in You!”
Politte did not see any game action in the 2023 college football season. Before he came over to Boulder, he played for 15 games over the course of two seasons with Jackson State. In 2022, he played in 12 games and posted two total tackles while also suiting up as a long snapper. That same year, he was also named to the fourth-team All-SWAC honors.
There aren't clear signs yet where Politte will continue this college career after an uneventful stint with Colorado football, but it is perhaps safe to say that Sanders will be glad to see him play again regardless of which school he suits up for next.
As for Sanders and Colorado football, they are preparing to make louder noises in the 2024 campaign after going 4-8 overall in 2023 — Sanders' first season as Buffaloes head coach.