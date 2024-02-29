Deion Sanders just finished up his first season as the Colorado football coach, and he made a big impact in year one with the Buffaloes. Colorado saw major changes in attendance, social media following, etc. Sanders has already made a big difference with the Buffaloes program, and his impact reaches far beyond the Colorado football team. He has also had a big impact on former NBA player Lamar Odom.
Before Deion Sanders was the head coach of the Colorado football team, he played college football back in the day. He was a great player, and he ended up playing in the NFL as well. Lamar Odom has thought about taking a similar path, but in basketball. His playing days are over, but he wants to coach the game now.
“I love what [Sanders] is doing,” Odom said, according to an article from The Messenger. “I think I could do the same in basketball. You give me a program and I’ll recruit and I’ll take them to the Elite Eight and the Final Four. We’ll definitely be able to sell tickets for the first couple of seasons. That’s for damn sure. I just want to coach. I love to see young men grow and get better. I want us to play the game the right way. I want these young men to represent their school the right way. If you give me a program, I promise you I’m going to live in the gym and turn that team around.”
When Odom takes a look at his basketball resume, he sees something that is very impressive, just like Sanders' background in the game of football. Sanders is now the head coach of the Colorado football team, and Odom also thinks that coaching the college level would be fun.
“I played for Pat Riley and Phil Jackson,” Odom continued. “I came into the NBA as a 6-9 guard and ended up as a rebounding power forward. I know the game. I came in as a young superstar on a young team and ended my career as one of the best players coming off the bench and the Sixth Man of the Year on a veteran team. I know about sacrifice and what it takes to win. I’ve won multiple championships with the best player of my generation in Kobe Bryant. I can’t wait to be called Coach Odom or Coach O. That would be a dream come true for me. I want to coach in college because you have guys who are more willing to learn. I think it will be great to teach college kids. It’s something I’m passionate about. It’s something I want to do. I think it will happen. I can’t wait for that day to come when I have my own team and my own program. If I didn’t share my basketball knowledge, I would be a fool. I know a lot about the game and how it should be played at a high level.”
These comments by Lamar Odom show that Deion Sanders is having a reach that goes beyond the football field. What he has done with Colorado has been great, but he is also showing other former players, even in other sports, that they can make a big difference by going back and coaching the game that they love.