Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Musers” Show, the former Dallas Cowboys star advised Hurts to simply not overwhelm himself in the days leading up to the Eagles’ showdown against the Chiefs.

“I just think that during the week, you just have to make things as normal as possible,” Aikman said. “I was able to do that, I didn’t go out and attend any of the events. Anything that was going on. You don’t have a lot of time for that anyway, but we did have some teammates that found time to go do some things. For me, I just tried to make it as normal of a week as I possibly could.

“Back then, you’d watch film at the facility. You didn’t have iPads, where you could take it home and watch film at home. I would stay at the facility, watch film, go back to my hotel room, study like I would in a typical week and kind of go that route. … It’s unlike any other game, and you know that during the week, but you especially know it when you take the field.”

Aikman also noted that while no one should ever count out the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense, he believes that Hurts and the Eagles will get the last laugh in Super Bowl 57.

“I like Philadelphia in the game, I still think they were the most complete team that we saw from top to bottom during the season,” Aikman said. “I would never count Kansas City out because of Patrick Mahomes and because of the other players that they have and the things that we’ve seen them be able to do. You just never get comfortable, no matter what the score is when you’re playing against him.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a great game.”

Hurts has recorded 24 touchdown passes and 15 rushing scores in 17 total games played so far this season, including the playoffs.