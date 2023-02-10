The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL over the last half-decade, as they are now making their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. This time, they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup that features Andy Reid against his old team, the Kelce brothers going against each other, and plenty more storylines. Ahead of the big game on Sunday, we’re making some bold Chiefs Super Bowl predictions.

From the first game of the season, Kansas City has been one of NFL’s best teams once again. The Chiefs finished the regular season with an outstanding 14-3 record, the best in the AFC and tied for the best in the NFL. While many predicted a slight regression due to the loss of Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and co. silenced all the doubters.

For the fourth time in five years with Mahomes, the Chiefs earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. Following that, they matched up with the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round, winning 27-20. They then exorcised their demons against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, winning a 23-20 thriller.

Now, the Chiefs will look to cap off their outstanding season with another Lombardi Trophy. However, they’ll have to overcome Jalen Hurts and the dynamic Eagles to do so.

Without further ado, here are three bold Chiefs predictions for Super Bowl 57.

3. Kansas City’s defense doesn’t allow a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown

If the Chiefs want to win this game, their defense needs to contain Hurts. The Philadelphia quarterback has blossomed into a dynamic playmaker this season throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. Arguably even more impressive, he also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, in addition to 73 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. In 17 games this season, Hurts has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 of them.

On the other side, Kansas City’s defense has had a strong season defending the QB run. The Chiefs have only allowed one QB to rush for over 50 yards against them, that being Russell Wilson with 57 in Week 14. They have also only allowed four rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs, two to Wilson in Week 17, one to Davis Mills in Week 15 and one to Joe Burrow in Week 13.

Hurts will obviously be the greatest test yet, as he’s arguably the best running QB in the league. However, the Chiefs have limited other strong running QBs like Josh Allen and Kyler Murray earlier this season, so they have the tools to contain the Eagles star. If they can hold him without a rushing touchdown, that swings the game massively in their favor.

2. Travis Kelce breaks the Super Bowl record for receiving yards by a tight end

Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends ever, and he might be the greatest by the time he retires. He holds a plethora of league records for a tight end, and he is seemingly impossible to cover. Once he decides to hang it up, he will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

One of the many records Kelce holds is most receiving yards by a tight end in a Super Bowl, with 133 in Super Bowl 55. However, considering how that game went for Kansas City, that record is probably not one that he cares much for. No doubt, he wouldn’t mind breaking that record again on Sunday.

Philadelphia’s defense will certainly not make it easy on Kelce. The Eagles haven’t allowed 100 yards to a tight end all season, and only allow just over 40 yards per game against them. However, Kelce is a different beast than any other tight end, and he’ll be on his A game on Sunday.

1. Patrick Mahomes overcomes the MVP curse and leads the Chiefs to another ring

Mahomes is the face of the NFL at this point, and for good reason. In his first season without his best wideout in Hill, Mahomes only led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. On Thursday night, Mahomes won his second MVP award of his young career.

However, Mahomes winning MVP set off some alarms for more superstitious fans. For the uninitiated, the last player to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season was Kurt Warner with the 1999 St. Louis Rams. Since then, all nine MVPs that have played in the big game have lost.

A streak Patrick Mahomes will look to snap on Sunday: The last nine reigning MVPs who played in the Super Bowl all lost: 01: Kurt Warner

02: Rich Gannon

05: Shaun Alexander

07: Tom Brady

09: Peyton Manning

13: Peyton Manning

15: Cam Newton

16: Matt Ryan

17: Tom Brady — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

It takes a special player to break a curse like that, and Mahomes is certainly a special player. Granted, he played in his two previous Super Bowls, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still go off. If he breaks the MVP curse with a dazzling performance, it will only add to his already incredible career.