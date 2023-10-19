Davante Adams has made his frustrations with the Las Vegas Raiders well known. If Adams wants out, Dez Bryant has the perfect landing spot for the disgruntled wide receiver.

Bryant spent the majority of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Now in retirement, Bryant has some extra time to try and recruit Adams to America's Team.

While the Raiders are 3-3 on the season, Adams is clearly unhappy with Las Vegas' offense. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't lived up to expectations, holding a negative 7/8 TD/INT ratio on the season. That's of course when he is on the field. Injuries have forced the Raiders to turn to Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell at quarterback.

With Adams voicing his frustrations, rumors have begun to swirl as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The Raiders might have a .500 record, but the wide receiver clearly isn't a believer in their long-term potential; at least as their currently constructed.

If Adams is truly put on the trade block, Dez Bryant thinks the Cowboys would be a perfect match.

Adams arrival

CeeDee Lamb is unarguably Dallas' WR1. Through the first six weeks of the season, Lamb leads the team with 34 receptions and 475 yards. Only two other Cowboys have 20+ receptions and neither are wide receivers. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is the only other player on the team with 200+ receiving yards; although he is still at a meager 200.

The Cowboys' passing offense as a whole ranks 17th in the NFL, averaging 329.8 yards per game. Adding Davante Adams to the mix would give Dallas another dynamic receiving threat next to Lamb and overall bring a spark to the offense.

Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about succeeding at WR in Dallas. He also wants to see his Cowboys go on a deep playoff run. If Adams becomes available via trade, Bryant is pleading with the Cowboys to pounce.