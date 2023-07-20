Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has high praises for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bryant tweeted his sentiments on Wednesday after watching Prescott's recent interview with Graham Bensinger.

I’m glad Dak said I was easy to communicate with because I was… whenever you wanna know the real about a situation that’s what real leaders do figure it out and be honest no matter if it’s a positive or negative situation.. he didn’t lie in this interview and that’s why I’ll… https://t.co/pTQzX1TPPU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 20, 2023

In the segment where Prescott talked about Bryant, the former discussed the wide receiver's tenacity in practice. Shortly afterward, Bensinger asked Prescott point-blank about any communication issues with Bryant.

“I mean, when you get to know people, and you know how to talk to people,” Prescott said. “There's not anybody easier or harder to communicate with.”

Prescott then rattled off a series of traits about Bryant. The former told Bensinger that Bryant is a dedicated family man who plays video games as a hobby. When Dak Prescott got to know more about who Dez Bryant was off the field, it facilitated better communication between them.

Bryant has been airing his football-related sentiments on social media in recent months. He shared his sentiments on the NFL's gambling policy and HBCUs in April and May, respectively.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Dez Bryant, Dak Prescott is a true leader

Dez Bryant vouched for Dak Prescott's exemplary leadership skills in his tweet because of the latter's honesty.

That's saying a lot considering Prescott was just a rookie while Bryant was in his seventh NFL season when they first crossed paths in 2016.

Bryant caught several of Prescott's 23 touchdown passes in that memorable 2016 NFL season. With Prescott firing on all cylinders and throwing for 3,667 yards, the Cowboys won 13 games and reached the NFC Divisional Round in his rookie year.

It's a shame Prescott and Bryant worked together for just two seasons from 2016 to 2017. Had the latter not missed the 2018 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, the duo would've brought back memories of Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin in subsequent years.

Although it's been six seasons since we last saw the Dak Prescott-Dez Bryant connection on the gridiron, it's great to see the two men still have mutual respect for each other after all these years.