The Las Vegas Raiders have won two games in a row, but Davante Adams' role in the offense has been minimized over the last couple of weeks, including a two-catch game in the team's most-recent win over the New England Patriots, and he made it clear that he is not happy with the role.

“I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Davante Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Adams has only been targeted nine times in the last two games, which were wins for the Raiders over the Green Bay Packers and Patriots. Adams made it known that his goal is to be great, and that wins and losses is not necessarily the measuring stick for him.

“I'm sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?” Adams said, via Gutierrez. “I mean, you see why it's an issue. Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point… when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and do it the right way.”

It is on Josh McDaniels and the Raiders' coaching staff to work Adams into the offense. While the team has won the last two games, the offensive production has not been up to expectations this season. Adams is a player who should be heavily-involved.

It will be interesting to see how Josh McDaniels gets Adams involved against the Chicago Bears this week.