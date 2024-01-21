Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sends grieving family a heartfelt letter following tragic loss of life before a Cowboys game

In a poignant display of compassion, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out to a grieving fan, Timothy Washington, who tragically lost his father just 100 yards outside the AT&T Stadium before the Cowboys vs. Commanders game on January 7th. The heartwarming gesture unfolded as a glimmer of solace amid an otherwise somber weekend for the Washington family.

Timothy Washington shared the emotional story on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and acknowledging the unexpected kindness shown by Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys organization. The touching Facebook post has since garnered widespread attention, shedding light on a remarkable instance of empathy in the world of professional sports.

The post read: “Finally home after a long weekend of love, grieving, and family. Nothing can heal what we've been through, but certain things will warm our hearts. I appreciate everyone who took the time to show our Dad love, share their stories, and show up at our greatest time of need. I will always remember those who were there. Thank you for the food, flowers, cards, and also special thanks to Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for reaching out to our family and recognizing my Dad. He would be so proud.”

Attached to the post was an image of the letter sent by Jerry Jones, which read:

“Dear Washington Family,

I was made aware of the recent passing of Timothy Washington as he was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. It is humbling and heartbreaking to hear of the manner of Timothy's passing. More importantly, I understand what he meant to those who loved him.

On behalf of the Jones Family and our entire organization, we offer our deepest sympathies. Timothy's support humbles me, and he is an inspiration that goes beyond … football.

May the outpouring of love and support you receive during this difficult time remind and comfort you that his spirit and memories live on.

We are grateful to have played a small part in Timothy's life and appreciate his enthusiasm and love of the Dallas Cowboys!

We offer our prayers and best wishes to your family.

Sincerely,

Jerry Jones”

ESPN's Ed Werder initially reported the story, recounting the heartbreaking incident. Timothy Washington had taken his father to witness their first Cowboys game together, creating what should have been a cherished memory for the father-son duo. However, tragedy struck when the father collapsed and succumbed to his condition just 100 yards from the stadium.

In the aftermath of this devastating loss, the football community demonstrated its unwavering support for the grieving family. Friends, well-wishers, and fellow Cowboys fans rallied around the Washingtons, offering condolences, sharing stories, and providing comfort during their time of need. The heartfelt responses touched Timothy Washington, who expressed deep appreciation for those who stood by them during this challenging period.

Amidst the various gestures of kindness, one stood out – the unexpected outreach from Jerry Jones, the influential owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones went beyond the role of a sports figurehead, sending flowers and a handwritten note to the Washington family. What makes this gesture even more remarkable is that Jerry Jones had never met Timothy Washington or his late father.

In a Facebook post, Timothy Washington conveyed the mix of emotions he and his family experienced over the weekend. He acknowledged that while nothing could erase the pain of their loss, certain acts of kindness served as a source of warmth in their hearts. The post became a testament to the power of community, empathy, and the unexpected connections that can be forged through shared experiences, even in the world of professional sports.

This touching story serves as a poignant reminder that, beyond the thrill of victory and the agony of a Cowboys defeat on the field, there exists a compassionate and empathetic side to the world of sports, exemplified by Jerry Jones' kind gesture during a family's darkest hour.