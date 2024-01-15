Matt LaFleur raved about Jordan Love's performance

The Green Bay Packers came out with a dominant 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was in awe of quarterback Jordan Love's performance in the win.

“Jordan Love. Wow. That's all I can say, is wow,” Matt LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Jordan Love completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Cowboys. LaFleur went into more detail on the performance in the win for the Packers.

“What (Jordan Love) did and the poise he shows, the command he shows,” LaFleur said, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap. “The touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks was an all-out look. … For him to hang in there and get that throw in, and Wicks made a hell of a catch, but those are things you (can't coach).”

It was a statement game from Love in his first playoff game for the Packers, and it is not the first time in the second half of the season that he has stepped up on the big stage. Previously, he played a great game in a road win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, then he played well in an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

This is the biggest stage yet, and Love passed with flying colors to get a playoff win in his first attempt against the Cowboys. The stage gets bigger next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.