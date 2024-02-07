Tony Pollard didn't know the Cowboys lost Dan Quinn to the Commanders.

The Dallas Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after the Washington Commanders hired him to become their next head coach. Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard said he was unfamiliar with the news before learning about it on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

"I just found out right now that Dan Quinn is the Head Coach of the Washington Commanders.. He does a great job and he gets the most out of the guys he coaches" ~ @Tp__5 You're off the grid 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UGpctnpBdj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2024

Pollard said he got rid of social media during the 2023 season. As a result, Pollard confirmed that he “just found out right now.”

Pollard believes Quinn will find success with the Commanders, though.

“I don't doubt Dan Quinn at all in whatever he's doing,” Pollard said. “Head coaching, defensive coordinator, whatever it is. He's going to find a way to get the most out of the guys that he coaches. He does a great job, just being relatable to the guys, just being there for them.”

Cowboys' outlook heading into NFL offseason

The Cowboys have questions to answer this offseason. It appears likely that they will keep quarterback Dak Prescott and possibly even sign him to an extension.

It will be interesting to see how their defense performs without Quinn, however. Dallas' defense played a pivotal role in their 2023 success, so replacing Quinn will be a challenge.

Pollard's future is also in question with the Cowboys. Although Pollard had some ups and downs this past season, he is still one of the better running backs in the NFL. Tony Pollard will have a big decision to make in free agency this offseason.

The Cowboys may attempt to bring Pollard back, but nothing is certain at the moment.