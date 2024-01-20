Dak Prescott is expected to receive a lucrative contract extension despite the Dallas Cowboys' loss in the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs. Despite entering the postseason with lofty expectations, Dallas suffered yet another devastating playoff defeat. Regardless, Dallas still envisions Dak Prescott as their quarterback of the future, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“While coach Mike McCarthy will play out his contract, QB Dak Prescott is still on track for his large contract extension,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Cowboys decided to retain head coach Mike McCarthy, who Rapoport reports will finish his contract in Dallas. For Prescott, meanwhile, Rapoport believes the quarterback is set to receive a lucrative contract extension with the Cowboys.

Prescott had an inconsistent performance during the Cowboys' 48-32 defeat against the Packers during Wild Card weekend. He did throw for 403 yards and three touchdowns, but he also finished the game with two interceptions. Prescott got brutally honest on his performance after the game, via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys.

“I sucked tonight. And that’s it,” Prescott said. “It’s about winning, and winning in the playoffs.”

It is difficult to completely blame Prescott for Dallas' loss. After all, the Cowboys allowed 48 points in the game. Typically scoring 32 points has been enough for the Cowboys to win this year.

Dak Prescott's future with the Cowboys

Prescott, 30, is a good quarterback. He has dealt with a lot of criticism given the Cowboys' high expectations. And the fact of the matter is that Prescott has endured some forgettable moments in the postseason.

He was still selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023. Prescott finished the regular season with a league leading 410 completed passes and 36 passing touchdowns. He added 4,516 yards through the air.

Prescott has received mixed reactions from Cowboys fans following the team's defeat. Some fans are standing up for Prescott, saying he does not deserve the blame. Others have called for Dallas to move on and start over at the QB position.

McCarthy is still confident in Prescott's ability to lead Dallas to the Super Bowl.

“I believe in Dak Prescott,” McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “I think he’s the answer. He’s part of the solution moving forward. I think, as difficult as this time is right now, we can work through this emotional period that we’re in. We’ll continue to build off of what he brings to the table.”

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard also addressed the criticism Prescott deals with during an interview early this season.

“Dak, that's our leader. That's our quarterback,” Pollard told me in September. “I mean, the criticism, the scrutiny, that comes with it once you're a Dallas Cowboy especially once you're the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. But the way we look at him in the locker room, we don't bat an eye, we don't second guess any decision he makes. That's our guy. We believe in him all the way, through and through.”

Prescott should continue to find success during the regular season. The question is whether or not he can lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. Dallas fans are hungry for a championship and their patience is certainly wearing thin.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Prescott and the Cowboys. Unless something changes, it appears likely that Dak Prescott will receive a contract extension.