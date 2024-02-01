After firing Ron Rivera, the Commanders have tabbed Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

The Washington Commanders were the final team looking for a new head coach, and on Thursday morning, they finally picked who their new leader will be. After an extensive hiring process, the Commanders have picked former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to be their new head coach, meaning all 32 teams in the NFL have their head coaches in place for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources. Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. pic.twitter.com/G9DUdspQPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

After a miserable 2023 campaign led to Ron Rivera getting fired, the Commanders interviewed several big name targets, and initially seemed to be set to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After the Lions came up short in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, though, Johnson took himself out of the running for the job, and opted to stay in Detroit for at least one more season.

Quinn now gets his second shot at being a head coach after spending six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. While his tenure with them is largely known for blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots, he built himself back up as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, making him one of the most sought after head coaching candidates across the league.

Quinn will now turn his attention towards filling out the rest of his coaching staff, and initial reports indicate that he could bring Dallas' secondary coach/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt with him to Washington to be his new defensive coordinator. Eric Bieniemy is the Commanders current offensive coordinator, and it remains to be seen whether his job will be impacted by Quinn's arrival.

I would expect Quinn to bring along secondary coach/passing game coordinator Joe Whitt to be his defensive coordinator. https://t.co/qU7rI2FYvS — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 1, 2024

The Commanders finished with just a 4-12 record last season, but they have quite a few talented players on their team, and they are armed with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will presumably be used to select a quarterback. Quinn has his work cut out for him, and it will be interesting to see if he is the guy who can turn things around for Washington as their new head coach.