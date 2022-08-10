‘Crappy way to end the night’: Aaron Boone speaks out on botched base-running that cost Yankees in loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees are coming off a loss in an instant classic to the Seattle Mariners. A 1-0 defeat after 13 innings is just the latest loss in a major slump for the Yankees.

New York tallied three hits and four walks but only put two players on base themselves (both by walk, one of which was intentional) in the last five innings. Throughout the game, the Yankees shot themselves in the foot with poor base running, which proved to be extra costly in the low-scoring affair. They surrendered double plays twice, including in the 12th inning.

This is it. This is the highlight of this account. The Yankees have the worst baserunning night in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/sjUJklP0fd — Thrown Out on the Basepaths (@tootblans) August 10, 2022

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that his team just made mistakes but that they have to be smarter. He said that it was a “crappy way to end the night” after Luis Torrens hit a walk-off single to win it for the Mariners.

Aaron Boone described their baserunning blunders simply as “mistakes” “Runs are really hard to come by. We have to be a little smarter… crappy way to end the night.” — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 10, 2022

The Yankees are in need of some major help to get them out of their slump. After going 10-15 in their last 25 games and winning just two of their last eight games, they are now tied for the best record in the American League with the Houston Astros. New York’s playoff chances are not in danger but they are losing their firm grip on the top of the standings.

Giancarlo Stanton returning from injury will be helpful but New York also just lost Matt Carpenter to a foot fracture. New addition Andrew Benintendi has to get going. Key players like Luis Severino and new addition Harrison Bader will also have to return from injury to get the Yankees close to full strength.