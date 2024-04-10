The new Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass allows players to “mix and match” elemental types and abilities, like Arc, Solar, Void, Stasis, and Strand to create new and exciting combinations. As we head into the Final Shape expansion, which releases this June, Bungie recently dropped a ton news for Destiny players this week. Between a new mode, new maps, and more, there's plenty of reasons to Become Legend once again. Without further ado, let's explain everything we know so far about the Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass.
What Is The Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass?
The new Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass is a new subclass for Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters, which uses both Light and Dark Energy. In a recent blog from Bungie, the developer recently unveiled new details about the upcoming Final Shape Expansion, including a powerful new subclass.
Overall, The Prismatic subclass actually comes with two separate meters to charge for both light and dark. Filling both meters gives players access to Transcendence. Essentially, this ability allows players to earn a damage bonus plus a unique grenade. Each class receives their own type of grenade with different elemental effects:
- Hunters – Fire & Ice
- Titans – Strand & Arc
- Warlock – Stasis & Void
Furthermore, players need to collect Aspects and Fragments to expand upon their builds. However, you only need to unlock the Aspects and Fragments once for every class. Additionally, Bungie is adding more Aspect and Fragment slots to aid you in powering up your character.
The Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass also comes with the new Exotic class items included in The Final Shape. These items work specifically with the new subclass, each coming with two Exotic Perks (selected randomly). However, the perks themselves are actually “inspired” by some other Exotic Armor pieces, even from other classes. Therefore, your Exotic Titan item may come with perks from another class' Exotic item.
Overall, this blend of abilities and Exotic Class Items should help differentiate your Guardian from others. Furthermore, it should also make your player an absolute tank in PvE missions. While we're curious to see how this new Subclass works in PvP, it should prove useful in Raids and other challenging events. Overall, we're very excited to see how the new Prismatic Subclass works in The Final Shape.
Overall, that's everything we know so far about the new Destiny 2 Prismatic Subclass. We hope you enjoy wielding this awesome power when the Final Shape takes place (or rather, shape) this June. In the meantime, enjoy Destiny 2 Into The Light. Overall, this expansion adds new maps, a new defense mode called Onslaught, and much more.
We hope to see you out there in the Stars and Becoming Legend.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.