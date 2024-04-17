The latest patch from Bungie, update 7.3.6.1 for Destiny 2, has introduced a series of enhancements and corrections that streamline the gameplay and improve overall stability. Among the most notable fixes in this update is the resolution of a well-known exploit in The Whisper mission, which had been compromising the game's integrity.
This critical update addresses issues that allowed players to bypass certain mechanics in The Whisper mission, an exploit that had become popular among the gaming community. By closing this loophole, Bungie has reinforced fair play and contributed to a more reliable gaming experience for all players.
Destiny 2’s Latest Update Fuels Player Engagement
In addition to this significant fix, update 7.3.6.1 also brings exciting new content to Destiny 2, including the introduction of two new weapons: Mountaintop and Midnight Coup. These weapons are part of the BRAVE series, adding fresh dynamics to the game's extensive arsenal. Players eager to wield these new weapons must complete specific quests and challenges, enhancing their sense of progression and achievement.
DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE
❖ Update 7.3.6.1
RE-ENABLED FEATURES (web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps)
❖ Destiny 2 Vendors
❖ Item Perks and Mods
❖ Subclass options
Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGlywn
— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) April 16, 2024
The response from the Destiny 2 community to the Into The Light update, which includes the aforementioned weapons and changes, has been overwhelmingly positive. The update has reignited enthusiasm among players, contributing to a spike in engagement and activity within the game. This revival is timely as it coincides with the buildup to the highly anticipated The Final Shape expansion. This forthcoming expansion was highlighted in a recent stream, where Bungie unveiled new elements like The Dread enemy faction and the Prismatic subclass. This new subclass introduces a novel mechanic allowing players to blend Light and Darkness abilities, providing a platform for unprecedented customization and innovative gameplay.
Bungie's commitment to maintaining balance and fairness in Destiny 2 is evident in the adjustments made in this update, particularly to the Crucible quitter penalties. Now enforced at the account level, these penalties aim to deter players from prematurely exiting matches, thus maintaining the competitive integrity of the game.
Update 7.3.6.1 Improves Destiny 2's Competitive And Technical Play
Moreover, the update has taken into consideration player feedback regarding the Iron Banner rewards. Enhancements have been made to the drop rates for coveted weapons such as Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX. These improvements ensure that players feel adequately rewarded for their efforts in this challenging PvP mode, enhancing the overall competitive experience.
The patch also addresses several bugs and issues across various aspects of the game. Notably, it resolves a glitch in Onslaught mode where players were unable to access defensive upgrades following specific boss fights. These fixes are part of Bungie’s ongoing efforts to smooth out gameplay and ensure that all players enjoy a seamless and engaging experience.
The technical and balance enhancements brought by update 7.3.6.1 are crucial, but it is the achievements within the community that truly showcase the depth and appeal of Destiny 2. A remarkable example of this is the recent solo completion of the Legend difficulty in Onslaught mode by a Nightstalker Hunter. This achievement not only demonstrates the intricate challenges presented by the game but also highlights the dedication and skill of its player base. Such feats inspire other players and underscore the enduring allure and replayability of Destiny 2's content.
Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.1 Full List Of Patch Notes
For a complete understanding of the improvements and modifications, the detailed patch notes provide a thorough breakdown of all changes in update 7.3.6.1. These notes offer insights into the adjustments made to enhance both the functionality and the fairness of Destiny 2's gameplay.
Activities
Crucible
General
- Quitter penalties are now applied to the account and not the character.
Iron Banner
- Increased the drop rates for Tusk of the Boar and Multimach CCX for players that have not acquired them yet.
Destiny 2: Into The Light
Onslaught
- Fixed an issue where players who miss the portal back to the main combat area remain stuck for the duration of the purchase phase.
- Fixed an issue where Onslaught was showing the Trials of Osiris symbol when selecting the activity.
Exotic Missions
The Whisper
- Fixed an issue where only the player breaking an Oracle would get rewards.
- Fixed an issue where the player breaking an Oracle could get more rewards than intended.
Gameplay And Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited uptime for the Cascade Point perk.
UI/UX
Fireteam Finder
- Fixed an issue where creating a Fireteam Finder listing for the Vanguard Ops playlist wouldn't launch a random activity from said playlist.
General
- Fixed an issue where interacting with Shaxx’s holograms in Hall of Champions would play the wrong character animation.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming