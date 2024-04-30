Almost as legendary as his resume has been Gregg Popovich's relationship with his best players. A father figure type for San Antonio Spurs icons Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, the 75-year-old coach is old enough to be his current best player's grandfather. Actually, given their 55-year difference, you may be able to add another generation between the Hall of Famer and Victor Wembanyama.
After a season together, it's a gap Pop has narrowed in the only way possible.
“He made it very clear on Day 1 how much he cares about his guys as a person first and not as players,” Wemby said.
“I react well to people who have a sense of humor and are willing to come back at me when I go at them with half humor and half confuse them so they don't really know what I'm thinking,” Popovich added about the budding relationship he's forging with his 20-year-old phenom.
Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama
The Spurs head coach since 1996, Popovich has gained a reputation for a blunt, no-nonsense style.
Wembanyama suggests that hasn't changed.
“He's there to poke on us sometimes or to correct us every time.”
When it comes to his young superstar, the term “poke” has thus far taken on a different meaning for Popovich.
“He will come back at me the same way so I don't know what he's thinking,” the longest-tenured coach in the NBA said of last summer's No. 1 overall pick. “So he's been fun to be around. He's very intelligent and very inquisitive.”
Pop, Wembanyama, and the Spurs
Both Popovich and Wembanyama seem to appreciate each other within the franchise's dynamic.
“We play a lot of little silly games with the team and he's always at the forefront by trying to guess answers and do what he needs to do to win those situations,” the five-time championship coach said of the Rookie of the Year favorite.
“He's jumped in with both feet to be part of everything that we're doing. Having him around has not not only added to our basketball IQ but just the culture itself.”
Though just several months out of his teens, Wemby has already assumed a role as a leader on the Spurs. His outstanding play in his first taste of American basketball doesn't hurt.
At the Frost Bank Center
Asked #VictorWembanyama what he’s most proud of in a rookie season that exceeded extremely high expectations…
“…the unique stat lines in wins…leading the league in blocks…”
Complete answer ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/cstOY3rQYk
— Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) April 14, 2024
“The way my teammates and I have responded to all the advice, all the scouting reports we have to make, the efforts, the execution on the court, I think it's just been great. The dynamic is very good.”
It's a dynamic not foreign to the French-born Wembanyama. Because of Popovich.
“It didn't surprise me because he made it clear before Day 1 actually,” the Spurs' leading scorer said of the winningest coach in NBA history.
“It's just been great. I know there's so many situations in basketball in the league where the relationship between the coaches and players is far from perfect. I'm just glad things are the way they are here.”