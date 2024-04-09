Destiny 2 Into The Light brings an experience that fans can now enjoy before the game's final expansion, The Final Shape, releases in June. This new content update comes with a new horde-mode, PvP map pack, and much more. Overall, there's tons of new Destiny 2 content that was revealed today, so for now, we'll just focus on Into The Light. Without further ado, let's take a look at this new update.
Destiny 2 Into The Light Release Date – April 9th
Destiny 2: Into the Light begins today, with additional content coming as we approach The Final Shape's launch on June 4, 2024.
Destiny 2 Into The Light releases on Tuesday, April 9th. This new content update serves as a bridge between The Last Wish and The Final Shape expansion, the latter of which will add a new enemy faction into the game. However, let's just focus on Into The Light for now.
Destiny 2 Into The Light Gameplay
Overall, Into The Light comes with a wave-based horde-mode called Onslaught. Overall, this mode, which Destiny fans wanted for years, works as a defense/survival mode. The official description from Bungie reads that you need to “defend your Advanced Defense Unit (ADU) from attacking enemy waves and make your way onto the Pyramid ship to defeat the boss onboard.”
If the ADU gets destroyed, you lose and must restart. Throughout the match, players earn scraps, which can be used to purchase and upgrade various types of defenses. Whether you want turrets, mines, or decoys, Scraps should help you out of a pinch on tougher waves. Furthermore, you'll be able to pick up batteries to recharge the HP of your ADU.
For online players looking to get out of the fight, a new social Space called the Hall of Champions will be added to Into The Light. And if you're looking to up your arsenal before the next mission, look no further than the BRAVE arsenal. Overall, this opportunity allows you to earn some of the most iconic weapons throughout Destiny's history. Overall, it includes:
- Blast Furnace
- Edge Transit
- Elsie’s Rifle (The Stranger’s Rifle)
- Forbearance
- Hammerhead
- Hung Jury SR4
- Luna’s Howl
- Midnight Coup
- Mountaintop
- Recluse
- Falling Guillotine
- Succession
Simply accept a quest from Arcite in the Hall of Champions to begin your path towards unlocking a new weapon.
Additionally, Destiny 2 Into The Light adds a new map pack and the return of exotic weapons like Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected. While the former already releases with Into The Light, Outbreak Perfected will come at another date and time. The three new maps include:
- Eventide Labs
- Cirrus Plaza
- Dissonance
Lastly, Destiny 2 Into The Light allows you to change your Guardian's appearance at no cost. Therefore, feel free to change your guardian's appearance before The Final Shape takes place in June. Furthermore, Bungie plans to release a new Raid Boss Gauntlet on April 30th, to allow you to earn some more sweet rewards.
Destiny 2 Into The Light Patch Notes
- Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers
- Increased impact damage by 40%
- This works out at roughly a 15% damage buff, though total damage varies depending on blast radius stat
- Reduced disorienting grenade radii (both damage and disorienting) by 15%
- Increased impact damage by 40%
- Lightweight Bows
- Increased lightweight Bow base damage by 6%. (Le Monarque and Wish-Ender are not affected in this change)
- Precision Auto Rifles
- Reduced base damage by 5%
- Precision and Adaptive Hand Cannons
- Hand Cannon
- Precision Hand Cannons can 2-crit, 2-body low-resilience Guardians again and more easily get 3 critical hits with damage boosts
- Increased base damage by 6%
- Adaptive Hand Cannons have an increased range cushion for the 3-tap, and we’ve offset their damage reduction from Explosive Payload to allow them to 3-tap Guardians of any resilience within optimal range
- Increased body shot damage by 1%
- Increased critical hit damage by 4%
- Precision Hand Cannons can 2-crit, 2-body low-resilience Guardians again and more easily get 3 critical hits with damage boosts
- Hand Cannon
- Pulse Rifle
- Rapid-Fire – Have increased forgiveness and allow 8 critical hits to kill low resilience Guardians
- Increased body shot damage by 3.5%
- Increased critical hit damage by 1%
- Lightweight
- Increased body shot damage by 6%
- Increased critical hit damage by 3%
- Adaptive
- Increased body shot damage by 5%
- Increased critical hit damage by 2%
- Rapid-Fire – Have increased forgiveness and allow 8 critical hits to kill low resilience Guardians
- Scout Rifle
- Rapid-Fire
- Increased base damage by 2%
- Rapid-Fire
- Shotgun
- Precision
- Corrected a rounding issue that was causing Precision Shotguns to require one extra pellet to kill max-resilience Guardians
- Precision
- Whisper of the Worm
- Increased total ammunition from 18 to 24 (before reserves mods)
- One Thousand Voices
- Increased total ammunition from 7 to 11 (before reserves mods)
- Quicksilver Storm
- Increased shots to trigger rockets by 50%
- Reduced grenade area-of-effect damage vs. combatants by 37.5%
- The Last Word
- Increased base damage by 6%
- Forerunner
- Increased base damage by 6%
- Recluse and Master of Arms is back
- Reduced the damage bonus from 20% to 15%
- Magnificent Howl
- The number of Precision final blows before reloading affects the total rounds granted with increased range and damage. Additionally, precision final blows while Magnificent Howl is active extend the effect for additional rounds
- Micromissile
- This perk has been redesigned to be a weapon intrinsic and rebuilt it to do less direct damage vs. players, while giving it dramatically more self-physics impulse
- Additionally, retuned its PvE damage to be competitive with other Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers
- Lastly, granted it a slightly increased reload speed
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Into The Light. We hope you enjoy this brand new content update, which comes right before the highly anticipated Final Shape expansion.
Overall, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.