Sadly, Disney is seemingly hitting pause on their Sword in the Stone live-action remake.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who was supposed to direct the remake, seems unsure of the status of it. While he was attached years ago, it's since been “put on hold.”
“That was a project that I was attached to years ago, but it was put on hold,” the director revealed. “From this day, to be honest with you, I don't know what's gonna happen. I think it's a great project and a great story that needs to be told, but I don't know what is gonna happen. Let's see; fingers crossed.
“As you can imagine, with all these movies, you never know when it's going to happen. I really hope that Disney greenlight the movie, but right now, I don't know anything about it. Also, the experience that I have now after [Damsel] would be fantastic to apply to The Sword in the Stone, for sure,” he continued.
Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is known for directing 28 Weeks Later. His latest film, Damsel, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright.
The Sword in the Stone
The Sword in the Stone is a 1963 animated film by Disney. It is based on T.H. White's 1938 novel of the same name. The film takes place in Medieval England after the king dies without an heir to his throne. Subsequently, a sword appears in a stone.
Disney is no stranger to live-action remakes. They have been releasing them consistently for years, including last year's Little Mermaid, which grossed over $560 million at the box office. It's a shame that The Sword in the Stone live-action remake is seemingly not happening. Unlike Moana, it's been decades since the original film was released.