Since making their debut on Disney Plus, the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu have become a focal point of both the Star Wars universe and fans anxious to see what awaits them next in a galaxy far, far away. Instead of the the TV screen, though, their next adventure will take place on the big screen and now fans know the date they can circle for when the pair arrive in theaters.
It was announced on Friday that The Mandalorian and Grogu will be hitting theaters on May 22, 2026, during a larger release calendar update from Disney ahead of 2024's CinemaCon, according to Deadline. This would make it the first Star Wars film released in nearly seven-years, the last being Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker which was released in December 2019.
The film was originally announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, alongside James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi film and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy New Jedi Order film starring Daisy Ridley. However, at the time it was only described as a “Mandoverse” film produced by Dave Filoni and serve as the climax of all the interconnected Star Wars series on Disney Plus that began with The Mandalorian.
It was officially titled The Mandalorian and Grogu in January 2024 and that The Mandalorian's creator, Jon Favreau, would be directing the film.
“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”
The Mandalorian has run for three seasons on Disney Plus, following the adventures of the titular Mandalorian across the Star Wars universe portrayed by Pedro Pascal.
This is the way
Season one followed the titular bounty hunter, named Din Djarin, when he is given a job to retrieve a young child for a group of Imperial Remnants who are keenly interested in this child's “gifts.” However, Djarin has a change of heart and goes on the run with the young child as he continues taking bounties and evade Imperial forces keen on capturing “the kid.”
Season two picks up shortly after season one and sees Djarin trying to find any surviving Jedi after learning “the kid” is force sensitive. Djarin's journey sees him cross paths with the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, both of whom would get their own spin-off series following the events of The Mandalorian's second season.
By the time of the third season, Djarin is on a quest to regain his honor and title as a Mandalorian after breaking his code to show Grogu his face in the season two finale. This leads to Djarin and Grogu joining Bo-Katan's efforts to retake and resettle Mandalore after learning the planet is still habitable, despite Imperial bombings decimating the surface.
While there is no confirmation, some fans online have speculated that the film will pit Djarin and Grogu against Grand Admiral Thrawn after he made his return in Ahsoka.