On Tuesday, June 14, Dwayne Johnson excitedly shared the release date and other details for the live action remake of the Disney film Moana. Two years from now, on June 27, 2025, Moana will appear in the theaters.

The Rock posted a video of a Hawaiian island with the Moana track Tulou Tagaloa by Olivia Foa'i playing in the background. He captioned the photo starting with a quote from the film: “Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases.”

“It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dance of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families,” he continued. “Love & mana.”

During a 2023 Disney shareholder meeting, Johnson shared the exciting news of the remake of the classic, per People. “We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works,” Johnson said.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

With the return of the film, Dwayne Johnson also announced what will return for the film. “Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village” and “the beautiful, powerful ocean” will come back. Heihei, the chicken, and Johnson’s demigod character Maui are also returning. However, Auli'i Cravalho isn't.