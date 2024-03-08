Kung Fu Panda 4 had hit theaters this weekend, featuring Jack Black as Po and Awkwafina as Zhen. But aside from Kung Fu Panda, Jack Black also has a favorite Disney animated film.
In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the stars discussed their favorite animated films. “First one that comes to mind? Fantasia.”
Black praised Disney's Fantasia for its enduring classic status, blending beautiful music with stunning animation. “…over time, it has become this incredible enduring classic with the most beautiful classic music matched with the most incredible animation of all times.”
Meanwhile, Awkwafina mentioned Little Nemo in Slumberland as a personal favorite.
Jack Black's favorites is not just a disney animated film. It's also his former co-star, Kate Winslet. In another interview to promote Kung Fu Panda 4, the actor expressed his fondness for Winslet's presence on set. Describing her as remarkably attentive compared to himself.
Discussing emotional animated moments, Black recalled Toy Story 3's poignant scene where characters face peril. Awkwafina, surprised by the revelation, admitted she hadn't seen the film.
Regarding Kung Fu Panda 4's plot, Po is called to be the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Despite his lack of expertise. He must train a new Dragon Warrior and confront the sorceress Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, who seeks his Staff of Wisdom.
Po enlists the help of Zhen, a crafty fox portrayed by Awkwafina. The unlikely duo faces challenges protecting the Valley from Chameleon's schemes, discovering unexpected heroism along the way.
Kung Fu Panda 4 is now available in theaters.