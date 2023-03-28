Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The San Diego Padres made a number of significant moves during the offseason. The Padres bolstered their roster and are prepared to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freddie Freeman even admitted that he was impressed by San Diego’s spending-spree. Clayton Kershaw commended the Padres, but also dropped an honest admission that will get Dodgers fans hyped up for the season, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“What they’ve done is great… They’ve gotten big-name guys. They’ve got good players,” Kershaw said. “It’s great for the game and it’s great for players individually. I still think we can beat them.”

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers are fresh off a 111-win 2022 campaign. Los Angeles was ultimately defeated by the Padres in the playoffs though. San Diego had previously struggled against the Dodgers, but they are confident heading into the 2023 season.

The Dodgers-Padres rivalry will be enhanced in 2023. Both teams are looking to prove something.

LA is looking to reestablish themselves as the team to beat in the NL West. The division has ran through him for the past decade and the Dodgers don’t expect that to change.

The Padres, on the other hand, want to prove they can compete with the Dodgers. San Diego has enough talent to do so, but Los Angeles finds ways to win during the regular season.

The NL West division race will be exciting throughout the year. Both ball clubs are likely going to make the playoffs, but the division title is up for grabs.