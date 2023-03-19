Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Dustin May has pitched just 11 games over the past two seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers while recovering from numerous injuries. But as the Dodgers gear up for the 2023 season, May looks ready to put his injury woes behind him.

May pitched five games in 2021 as he underwent Tommy John surgery. He came back in 2022, but made just five starts after experiencing lower back tightness. However, May has been throwing throughout Dodgers spring training and is hopeful to make more than just a handful of starts this season, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I would say right now is probably the closest I’ve been to pre-surgery, feel wise,” May said.

The Dodgers are in need of all the pitching help they can get. Los Angeles lost both Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson in free agency. Walker Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery of his own. Tony Gonsolin is now poised to start the season on the injured list with an ankle injury. A healthy and productive May would be a major boost for the Dodgers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As he prepares for his return to the Dodgers’ rotation, May has been working on his mechanics and pitching arsenal, Ardaya confirmed. While his time when injured was spent rehabbing, May and Los Angeles are now focused on helping the pitcher return to form.

Dustin May has made 25 starts and 37 total appearances during his four years with the Dodgers. He has pitched to an 8-8 record with a 3.26 ERA and a 140/41 K/BB ratio.

Now fully healthy, May is looking to get back to mowing down hitters for the Dodgers. In Los Angeles’ current situation, that would be a massive upgrade to their pitching staff.