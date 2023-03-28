Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has taken notice of the San Diego Padres rampant free agency spending this offseason. While the Padres are loading up in part to take down the Dodgers, Freeman seems to have welcomed the challenge.

San Diego has added talented players such as Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter and Michael Wacha. They extended Manny Machado on a long-term contract. Overall, the Padres now have the third-highest payroll in the MLB at almost $237 million. But for Freeman, it’s exactly what he wants to see. He’s obviously rooting for the Dodgers, but he doesn’t mind seeing teams around the MLB – and even in his own division – make a playoff push, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“It actually makes me happy as a baseball fan,” Freeman said of the Padres’ offseason. “Owners going for it. I love people going for it. We’re all in a competition to win, and when people not just in uniform are trying to win, it’s exciting.”

While he admires the Padres’ spending, Freeman is focused on the Dodgers. Despite their new payroll, Freeman said that Los Angeles is competing against themselves rather than San Diego. They might look from afar, but Freeman and the Dodgers are focused on themselves. He knows that LA can only control their team and can’t focus on the Padres’ strategy.

Still, San Diego is attempting to make a run at the Dodgers’ crown in the NL West. Freddie Freeman has been impressed with the Padres’ adjustments. However, he knows for a fact what Los Angeles is cooking up for this upcoming season. He’s expecting another deep postseason run with the Dodgers, even if the Padres stand in his way.