Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is one of the biggest breakout stars in the 2022 MLB season. Unfortunately for the first-time All-Star, it’s unclear when he will get the chance to pitch again this season.

Gonsolin suffered forearm tightness that will sideline him. Although he briefly played catch and felt good, he is still far away from returning. The 28-year-old is still shut down for the moment, per Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, and will get an MRI once the team returns from its road trip against the New York Mets.

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they still hope Tony Gonsolin is back when his IL stint it over. But also added that he’s still not sure. Gonsolin isn’t progressing and still isn’t picking up a baseball. He will also get an MRI tomorrow. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) September 1, 2022

Tony Gonsolin has a career-best 2.10 ERA across 128.1 innings this season. He has been in NL Cy Young talks throughout the season as he leads an impressive Dodgers pitching crew. Although he doesn’t throw the hardest, he has been strong at prohibiting hard contact with his four-pitch mix.

With Walker Beuhler already out for the season, Clayton Kershaw working his way back from an injury and now the bullpen taking a hit with a Brusdar Graterol to an elbow injury, the Dodgers losing Gonsolin is a brutal development. Tyler Anderson, Julio Urias and Andrew Heaney will have to step up.

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, so losing Tony Gonsolin for a little stretch isn’t too worrisome. However, if he is still dealing with tightness as the postseason rolls around, Los Angeles may not have an easy time making a deep playoff run.