Tony Gonsolin’s comments on forearm injury will make Dodgers fans breathe sigh of relief

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday, but he doesn’t envision a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Gonsolin was a surprise scratch from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday. The Dodgers revealed Gonsolin had been dealing with forearm tightness after his previous start, prompting them to err on the side of caution. Gonsolin revealed he played catch yesterday and the tightness persisted, but suggested that he will be ready to return from the IL after a minimum 15-day stay, via Kirsten Watson.

#Dodgers Tony Gonsolin said he started feeling a little forearm tightness after his last outing. He continued with his regular scheduled throwing in between starts. Yesterday he played catch and felt like his stuff was coming out well, just continued to feel some tightness. — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) August 29, 2022

Dodgers fans need not worry too much about the loss of Gonsolin, as he doesn’t expect to be out more than a couple of weeks. Gonsolin will first be eligible to come off the IL in mid-September, and that’s exactly when he’s aiming to return.

Assuming his IL stint is not retroactive, Gonsolin will first be eligible to return to the Dodgers on Sept. 13. That would tentatively line him up for a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers have built themselves a comfortable lead in the National League West division, up 19.5 games on the San Diego Padres. Even if they were to lose every single game while Gonsolin is sidelined, they’d still be in first place in the division, which could certainly have played a role in the Dodgers’ willingness to place him on the IL.

On the year, Gonsolin has been outstanding for the Dodgers. He boasts a 16-1 record with 116 strikeouts across 128.1 innings, all the while maintaining a stellar 2.10 ERA. The NL Cy Young candidate made his first All-Star appearance in 2022.