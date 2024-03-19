When people think of the city of Miami, the idea is that it's a major party city where the nightlife is lavish and vibrant, especially for professional athletes to celebrate. This was addressed by now former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard who was on the podcast “The OGs” with former basketball players for the Miami Heat Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.
When Haslem brought up that topic, Howard defended the Dolphins players saying that at the end of the day, they are “human beings” and are “not going to be perfect.” He would go on to say that that besides football being a majority of a player's life, they got family and other aspects to also focus about.
“At the end of the day we’re human beings we’re not going to be perfect, like we can enjoy our life. We get paid to do our job, so we’re going to do our job,” Howard said. “Like we was winning games, we was doing it the right way but it's like bro, we also want to enjoy our life though bro. This is a small window, like we taking advantage of it, but it's like we also got to enjoy our life. We just can't be football 24-8 because it's like bro, people got families, people want to go out to eat, we want to go out to the club do their thing Miami lifestyle.”
Friend of former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio blames Miami night life
This topic was initially brought up after former quarterback for the Dolphins Ron Jaworski defended his friend in former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after there was some criticism thrown his way after he and the team parted ways. On a Philadelphia radio show, he essentially blamed the players on the Dolphins for liking to “party at night” according to Yahoo Sports.
“Guys like to party at night and South Beach is really a great place to party,” Jaworski said. “And Vic [Fangio] tried to get those guys and push those guys to become harder workers and better athletes, and more committed to their team. And he couldn't get through to those guys. Those were the guys that Vic was pushing and they're the guys that are whining right now.”
Howard was released by the Dolphins last month to clear up a significant amount of cap space which came as a shock since he has been a focal point of the team's defense for many years. The Dolphins are trying to improve off of their 11-6 record from last season.