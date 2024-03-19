One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins, who have made 21 signings thus far.
For the Dolphins, on paper, nothing is probably going to jump off the page. But that's not what free agency is all about. Free agency is about gaining the necessary acquisitions for your team to make them better. In a week's time, needless to say, the Dolphins have been very busy, with some of it replacing what they lost in free agency and others re-signing of their own.
Now, let's grade what the Dolphins have done in NFL free agency so far.
Shaquil Barrett, LB
Probably one of the more important signings for the Dolphins was Shaquil Barrett from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After losing Andrew Van Ginkel to free agency, Miami needed to find his replacement. But with a one-year deal, Barrett looks to be a mere gap player, there to fill a needed hole, not to mention an experienced presence. Keeping him healthy will be key, though, as he's missed 10 games over the past two seasons. Injuries to pass rushers are something the Dolphins know all too well from last season.
Grade: C+
Jonnu Smith, TE
Since Mike McDaniel arrived in Miami, as good as his offense has been, the tight end position has been lacking. The signing of Jonnu Smith hopes to change that. Smith, even in a run-heavy offense that struggled with quarterback play last season with the Falcons, had his best season of his career. If he can repeat that for the Dolphins, this is a nice get.
Grade: B
Jordan Poyer, S
We'll have to see how this one pans out for the Dolphins, signing the 33-year-old Jordan Poyer. But the Dolphins needed another safety after Brandon Jones left in free agency. With only a one-year deal, he's not a huge risk.
Grade: C+
Jordyn Brooks, LB
Losing Jerome Baker, the Dolphins needed yet another piece at linebacker. Brooks can be a guy that can be used as a starter or added depth. With a three-year deal worth $30 million, he looks to be a part of the Dolphins' defensive rebuild.
Grade: B
Isaiah Wynn, OG
The Dolphins keep one of their own, and it's a fairly big keep — literally and figuratively. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound left guard had a solid season before dealing with a quad injury midway through the season. This is at least one offensive lineman that the Dolphins don't have to replace.
Grade: B
Aaron Brewer, C
One of the pieces the Dolphins did have to replace was their center. Aaron Brewer is coming from the Titans, where he had a solid career, barely missing any games in the past four years. However, his biggest concern is that he's allowed over 20 sacks in the past three seasons. Now he'll be asked to protect what has been an injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa.
Grade: D
Kendall Fuller, CB
Kendall Fuller will likely be playing opposite to the talented Jalen Ramsey next season. The Dolphins are hoping that he's better than how he played against them last season when the Dolphins crushed the Commanders.
Grade: C
Anthony Walker Jr., LB
Shoring up their linebacking corps will be Anthony Walker Jr., who's been able to start in 79 games in his seven-year career. The games he's missed, however, have come more recently where injuries have caused him to miss 28 games. He likely will be used rotationally and to build depth.
Grade: D
Braxton Berrios, WR
The Dolphins bring back Braxton Berrios, who is likely going to be used mostly as a returner again, where he excelled last season. He'll get his time as a receiver as well but likely won't be a true WR3.
Grade: B-
Benito Jones, DT
After just six games with the Dolphins last season, it was good enough to earn him a spot back on next year's team to help the Miami run defense.
Grade: B-
Neville Gallimore, DT
Christian Wilkins has left a void on this Dolphins team that is likely not to be fixed this season or during free agency. That's due to being financially restrained from salary cap issues. Just like Jones, he'll be used most likely in defending the run.
Grade: B-
Nik Needham, CB
Nik Needham should be back to full health in 2024 after having a comeback year last season from suffering an Achilles injury the year prior. With all the renovation this defense will be going through in 2024, Needham is at least keeping some continuity.
Grade: B-
Robert Jones, OG
The Dolphins keep Robert Jones, who can be fairly versatile on the offensive line. He'll be used rotationally or because of injury to others on the line.
Grade: B
Jody Fortson, TE
The big tight end signing for the Dolphins is obviously Jonnu Smith. Jody Fortson isn't bringing a lot to the table other than depth. But perhaps maybe Miami is hoping Fortson's luck will rub off on them, as he's a three-time Super Bowl champion. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.
Grade: F
Siran Neal, CB
Coming over from the Dolphins' division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, Siran Neal hopes to be one of the fixing pieces to improve what was one of the NFL's worst special teams units last season.
Grade: B-
Elijah Campbell, DB
The Dolphins bring back Elijah Campbell on a one-year deal. Over the past three seasons, he's recorded 29 tackles and two passes defended. He will be mostly used on special teams.
Grade: B-
Salvon Ahmed, RB
It's clear that McDaniel likes speed on his offense, which Salvon Ahmed has. The question is, where does he fit in? It's already a crowded, talented running back room for the Dolphins, leaving little to any room for Ahmed.
Grade: D-
Jake Bailey, P
This one is another puzzling addition for the Dolphins, re-signing Jake Bailey, especially to a two-year deal. He averaged just 45.7 yards per punt last season, which was ranked toward the bottom of the league.
Grade: F
Da'Shawn Hand, DT
Another familiar face for Miami will be Da'Shawn Hand, who played in all 17 games last season, yet started none of them. He was initially cut by the Dolphins right before the season started last season, then brought back. He'll likely be asked to play a bigger role this season with Raekwon Davis gone.
Grade: D
Jack Driscoll, OL
The Dolphins bring some young, yet veteran leadership to the offensive line in Jack Driscoll, who played in all 17 games last season for the Eagles.
Grade: B
Jonathan Harris, DT
Jonathan Harris is coming off a career year with the Broncos last season where he recorded 43 tackles playing in all 17 games and starting in five. He also had four quarterback hits and one sack. Not a bad get here for Miami, adding good depth and rotation to the middle of their defensive line.
Grade: B