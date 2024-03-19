The Miami Dolphins have made a move on linebacker Bradley Chubb's contract, with Field Yates of ESPN reporting that the AFC East franchise has once again restructured the defensive star's deal in order to create a significant cap space that's worth over $10 million.
“The Dolphins have restructured the contract of OLB Bradley Chubb by converting $13.75M of his base salary into a signing bonus. The move creates an extra $11M in 2024 cap space for Miami.”
The Dolphins acquired Chubb in 2022 along with a couple of picks in 2024 and 2025 via a trade with the Denver Broncos, who, in return, got Chase Edmonds and a 2023 pick. Shortly after that move, the Dolphins inked Chubb to a five-year $110 million extension contract. In 2023, Miami first restructured Chubb's contract to open up $11 million in the team's cap space while also adding a void year.
Chubb started his NFL career in 2018 when the Broncos selected him in the first round as that year's fifth-pick overall.
Bradley Chubb's 2023 season with the Dolphins
Statistically, Chubb had a fantastic campaign in 2023 with Miami. He played in 16 games and gathered a total of 11.0 sacks — second-most in a season so far in his career in the pros. Chubb also forced a career-high six fumbles to go with 22 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, and 73 combined tackles. However, he suffered a brutal Week 17 injury while playing against the Baltimore Ravens, immediately ending his year. Because he suffered the injury so late in the 2023 season, there is a higher degree of uncertainty about his availability for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.
Nevertheless, the Dolphins made a recent insurance move on defense by signing veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who played the last five seasons with the Denver Broncos.
The Dolphins are looking forward to Chubb getting back to his 100 percent form, as he is definitely an integral part of their stop unit. Last season, Miami was just 22nd in the league with 23.2 points allowed per game but 11th with 323.3 total yards surrendered per outing. The Dolphins were also No. 1 in the NFL that season in terms of defensive sack rate (8.42%) and third with 56 defensive sacks.