Veteran offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and the Miami Dolphins will be running it back. Wynn is coming back to play another season for the AFC East franchise after agreeing to a new deal with the Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“Dolphins are re-signing free-agent OL Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare.”
After spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Wynn took his talents to Miami in 2023, signing a one-year contract worth $2.3 million with the Dolphins. In his first season with Miami, Wynn played seven games and was on 90 percent of available snaps in contests he appeared in. He also saw 18 percent of special teams snaps. The former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman was not able to play a full season with the Dolphins in 2023 because of a quad injury, but Miami seems hopeful that he will be able to recover his form in 2024.
From Wynn's perspective, he will be looking to stay healthy and effective on the field with the goal of landing a lucrative contract in the 2025 offseason.
With the Dolphins, Wynn is expected to play a crucial role on the team's offense that ranked third in the league in 2023 with 27.9 points per game and third with 393.7 total yards per outing.
Protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is always going to be a priority for Wynn and the Dolphins, which were fifth last season with a 5.17 percent offensive sack rate.
Wynn started his NFL career with the Patriots in 2018 when he was selected by New England in that same year's NFL Draft as the 23rd overall pick.