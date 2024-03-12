Head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are currently in the process of retooling their roster after their second straight defeat in the first round of the postseason, this time at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in what was one of the coldest games in NFL recorded history. Despite the frigid temperatures, McDaniel's squad surprisingly struggled on defense throughout most of the chilly evening, as the Dolphins were constantly victimized by Kansas City's aerial assault.
Thus, it would make sense that the Dolphins would be in search of some more defensive backfield help this offseason, particularly following their shocking release of Xavien Howard earlier this month.
The latest reports suggest that the Dolphins have already started to fill that void.
“Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer is signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Jordan Poyer was recently shockingly released by the Buffalo Bills, his long-time team who he helped guide to several deep playoff runs over the last several seasons. Of course, the very next week after Miami fell victim to Patrick Mahomes and company, the Bills also bowed out to the Chiefs in the postseason, leading both teams to evidently want to reshape their defense this offseason.
The Dolphins will now look forward to the rest of free agency and the NFL Draft as the offseason continues.