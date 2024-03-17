Since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Tyreek Hill has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, having been named an All-Pro six times and winning a Super Bowl while being one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. Even before his pro career, however, Hill has struggled to stay out of legal trouble and new allegations have arisen against Hill.
As part of a Miami Herald article on Hill “cleaning up his life,” an alleged “domestic dispute” came to light in which police visited Hill's home. The article says that police arrived at Hill's home on January 30 after the sister of his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, called 911 because she heard Hill screaming at Vaccaro while the sisters were on the phone with one another. Vaccaro claimed Hill, who was allegedly yelling at her about signing a post-nuptial agreement, “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face and that she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused” by Hill.
Hill admitted that he and his wife had been arguing because of the post-nuptial agreement, but he said he only “flicked” the cigar and that it not hit her. Police did not make an arrest because of “conflicting stories and no evidence that a crime had occurred,” according to the Herald.
Tyreek Hill legal troubles
Hill was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football and track and field programs in 2014 after he was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to domestic violence for beating, choking, and throwing around his then-pregnant girlfriend. He ultimately transferred to the University of West Alabama, where he played football for one season before declaring for the NFL draft.
In 2019, Hill's three-year-old son suffered a broken arm, which sparked an investigation into alleged battery. The district attorney's office ultimately dropped the case; the DA said he believed Hill had committed a crime but his office did not have sufficient evidence to prove it. The NFL opted not to suspend Hill.
Miami-Dade police opened an investigation into Hill in June 2023 for allegedly slapping a marina employee. Hill and the employee subsequently came to a settlement agreement and the NFL did not punish Hill for the alleged incident.
A female social media influencer filed a lawsuit against Hill in February, claiming he “charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries,” including an allegedly broken leg. Hill's lawyer said the accusations were “baseless.”
Hill is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins, having just completed his second season with the team after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Chiefs.