Xavien Howard has been a key part of the Miami Dolphins' secondary for the past several seasons. Howard and Jalen Ramsey were headliners in the back end of Miami's defense during the team's impressive turnaround season. Unfortunately, the Dolphins decided to part ways with Howard earlier this offseason in part due to an ankle injury. It appears that Howard's health is progressing well and there's hope he could see the field in 2024.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the four-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard was fully cleared for football activities earlier this month. His doctor informed teams in a letter.
Howard battled a foot injury throughout the 2023 season. He is now a free agent and could provide some potential post-draft help for a cornerback-needy team.
Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly reported that Howard was seen running and cutting in late February, a good sign in the recovery from his foot injury. However, the Dolphins cut Howard in the middle of March with a post-June 1st release designation. The Miami Dolphins will recoup roughly $18.5 million in salary cap savings due to the post-June 1st designation, as opposed to only saving $2.8 million by releasing him right away.
Xavien Howard was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In 100 career games, Howard has logged 29 interceptions, two pick sixes, 95 passes defensed, and 331 tackles. He has a career passer rating allowed of 79.2.
Which NFL teams might be interested in signing Xavien Howard?
There should be several teams interested in Xavien Howard once we inch closer to training camp.
It is hard to predict who exactly may want Xavien Howard right now because the 2024 NFL Draft is one day away. Several teams will take care of their cornerback needs over the next week between draft picks and signing undrafted free agents.
Therefore, for our purposes, we're going to limit Howard's best fits to contending teams that may want the veteran help and who would still likely be interested in Howard following the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the AFC, both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars make a ton of sense for Howard.
Cornerback is the primary need for Jacksonville entering the draft. Their current starters include Ronald Darby and Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars are a solid option because they will need a veteran presence in their cornerback room and could use reliable reinforcements coming off the bench.
The Houston Texans have Derek Stingley Jr., but behind him it is all question marks. Jeff Okudah, former first-round pick, is the next best option. The Texans have invested heavily on defense this offseason and adding Howard could help elevate Houston's secondary.
In the NFC, both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles could be interested in adding Howard.
Detroit is undergoing a complete makeover of its cornerback room. The Lions cut Cameron Sutton and have needed a number one cornerback since the departure of Darius Slay. Howard won't be that guy, but Detroit could use all the help it can get.
Philadelphia could stand to add another veteran to their cornerback room that features Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox.
Xavien Howard should have no shortage of suitors this summer.