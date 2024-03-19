The legal tampering period for NFL free agency started over a week ago, and most of the best available players have found new homes over the last week. However, there are still several useful players on the market that could be added to rosters in the coming weeks.
When looking at the top players left who remain available in NFL Free Agency, most of them are likely to sign one-year deals. There is plenty of help available in the secondary, offensive line and receiver departments. These players left in NFL Free Agency would help any contending team that has a need at these positions. At the top of the list is former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.
Xavien Howard, Cornerback
The Dolphins moved on from Xavien Howard due to a bit of a cap crunch this offseason. Cornerback is viewed by many as a premium position, and Xavien Howard can provide quality play at that position for the team he signs with.
Howard is a four-time pro bowler and was voted First-Team All-Pro in 2020. He turns 31 in July, but he could still be a good target for teams in need of a corner.
Trent Brown, Tackle
Trent Brown is a veteran offensive lineman who has spent time with three different teams in his career. He spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots. Trent Brown reportedly is visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost Jonah Williams.
At this stage in his career, Trent Brown would make a lot of sense for a contending team like the Bengals, who hope to keep Joe Burrow upright. If not, a ton of teams could use good tackle play.
Steven Nelson, Cornerback
Steven Nelson is not the first cornerback on this list, and he will not be the last. He spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans after playing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers previously.
As mentioned before, a lot of teams could use solid cornerback play, and Steven Nelson can provide that. Whether it is with a contending team or not, Steven Nelson should land a solid deal at some point this offseason.
Justin Simmons, Safety
The Broncos released Justin Simmons earlier this offseason, as he was a cap casualty for a team that is dealing with the massive dead cap hit of Russell Wilson. Justin Simmons joined a robust safety market, and remains arguably the top player available at that position.
It might take some time, but Justin Simmons should land somewhere on a nice deal this offseason.
Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
Jadeveon Clowney is the first edge rusher on this list. He has taken one-year deals for the last couple of seasons. Last season with the Ravens, Clowney put up 9.5 sacks on a dominant unit.
While not the main piece of a defense, Clowney showed could still be valuable to a team in 2023.
Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback
Stephon Gilmore spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, and with the cap crunch they are dealing with, it would be a surprise if he returned.
However, Gilmore is still a quality corner in the NFL, posting a 74.4 PFF grade last season. It would be a surprise if a contending team does not scoop him up on a one-year deal.
Julian Blackmon, Safety
Julian Blackmon is coming off of his rookie contract with the Indianapolis Colts. While he is not a top safety in the league, he could be of use to a team that is looking to fill that hole in 2024.
Dalton Risner, Guard
The guard market exploded this offseason, but Dalton Risner is still an option for teams looking to add another player at that position to their roster. He spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings after four years with the Broncos.
Derek Barnett, Edge
Spending the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Derek Barnett is likely a rotational pass rusher at this point in his career. Still, he could be a nice rotational piece as well as a veteran leader in a team's edge room.
Tyler Boyd, Wide Receiver
The Bengals are going to have to pay Ja'Marr Chase and are still figuring out what to do with Tee Higgins, so naturally Tyler Boyd hit the market. He is a solid option out of the slot for a team looking to add another weapon.
Mike Williams, Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers released Mike Williams as a cap casualty, and he is meeting with teams before deciding where to sign. One of those teams is the New York Jets. Williams makes sense as a pass catcher for a contending team.
Randy Gregory, Edge
Much like Barnett, Randy Gregory can serve as a rotational pass rusher and veteran presence. He did just that with the San Francisco 49ers last year after being traded there by the Broncos.
Calais Campbell, Edge
Entering his age 38 season, Calais Campbell is not what he used to be as a player. Still, he should land somewhere after spending the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Josh Reynolds, Wide Receiver
Josh Reynolds had one of his best seasons in the NFL in 2023 with the Lions. He would not be a main piece, but he would be a solid secondary weapon for a team.
Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback
Things did not go well for Ryan Tannehill in 2023, and he is still out there. Likely a backup quarterback at this stage, he could be a good insurance plan for a team.
Mekhi Becton, Tackle
After a promising rookie season in 2020, injuries derailed Mekhi Becton's next few seasons. He played more in 2023, but struggled. He could still be a solid swing tackle somewhere.
Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver
Odell Beckham Jr. is not what he once was, but he can still provide stretches of good play if healthy. It would be a surprise if he did not sign a one-year deal with a contending team.